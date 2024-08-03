Michigan RB Kalel Mullings has been working on getting 'those house calls' this offseason
The Michigan backfield will look a little different in 2024 without a guy like Blake Corum back there. Corum has been a vital part of what the Wolverines do on the ground the past three seasons, but Michigan fans will have a sense of familiarity with both Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings returning this season. Edwards has shown he can shine under the brightest of lights and Mullings has been as consistent as they come when he gets his chances.
Entering the 2024 season, Edwards and Mullings are viewed as the top two running backs and both will have a large role increase this season. Edwards, a former five-star recruit, is that big-play back who can break the long runs or catch a pass and take it to the distance. Mullings, a converted linebacker, has a big frame who has the ability to break several tackles.
But with any Michigan football player, nobody is happy with what they've done in the past. Improvement and focus are keys when entering a new season and Mullings has been crafting his skills as a running back to help the Wolverines this year. The fifth-year senior sat down and talked on the In Trenches Podcast about what he's focused on improving for the season.
Mullings led the running back room last year averaging 6.17 yards per carry. He saw 36 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown. Mullings, while keeping his big frame, has been working on breaking the long runs. He wants to add that to his arsenal while keeping that big-framed body.
“Yeah, so for me, definitely it's been that last third of my runs," Mullings said on what he's been focused on. "Being able to break the long ones, being mobile, agile. That's been my biggest area of focus, while still maintaining my size -- the biggest thing that kind of separates me. It's kind of, for me, this off-season has been finding that balance of being a big, powerful back, but at the same time being able to take it, take it to distance, and get those house calls.”
Sometimes teams will get complacent after going undefeated and taking home the grand prize of a national title. But with so many players leaving for the NFL or to graduation, this Michigan team feels like it has something to prove in 2024. Mullings said the Wolverines have maintained a level of focus throughout the winter and spring leading into fall. He believes Michigan will get dialed in this fall and will be in position to make big plays in 2024.
“I feel like one of the biggest things for us has been to keep and maintain that same focus and keep and maintain that same understanding of everything that we are doing from the winter, from the summer, from into camp as we are right now," Mullings said. "It all matters and any mistakes that are made now are dialed in throughout now, throughout this summer, have been dialed in this summer. And we'll continue to get dialed in this fall camp so that once we're in that position like we were last year, we can make those plays.”
Michigan's fall camp is currently underway and the Wolverines will take the field on August 31 against Fresno State.
