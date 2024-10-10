Report: Michigan Football had inquired about a transfer portal WR
It's no secret the Wolverines need as much help as possible when talking about the future of the passing attack. Michigan does have true freshman Jadyn Davis on its roster and the hope is that he will be ready to take over the quarterback position next season.
Whether it's Davis or another quarterback, the wide receiver position is something that Michigan will likely look to add to via the transfer portal. One name the Wolverines were interested in this past offseason was Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley.
McCulley ultimately decided to return to Bloomington under new head coach Curt Cignetti. But after being used sparingly, he recently re-entered the portal and will play somewhere else in 2025. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, Michigan is one team that has reached out to McCulley to express interest.
McCulley, a former quarterback, is the big-body type of receiver Michigan needs. Standing at 6-foot-5, McCulley possesses the skillset to go up and grab the ball. He had 48 catches for 644 yards and six scores in 2023 for Indiana. But in 2024, he had just two catches for 21 yards and a score under Cignetti.
Michigan currently has two wide receivers committed to it in the 2025 recruiting class. Both are four stars: Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jack Tuttle shares what he hopes to accomplish for Michigan while on bye week
Jim Harbaugh gave Sherrone Moore advice following 4-2 start
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 7: A top-five clash