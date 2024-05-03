BREAKING: 2025 Four-Star OT Avery Gach Commits To Michigan
After sending so many lineman to the NFL this offseason, Michigan has its first offensive line commit for the 2025 class as Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves offensive tackle Avery Gach issued his pledge to the Wolverines this afternoon.
Apart from Michigan, Gach had a deep offer sheet with a plethora of Power 5 programs to choose from. Of those 40-plus programs, Gach whittled his decision down to Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State before choosing to stay closer to home and play for the defending National Champion Michigan Wolverines.
“They treated me well every time I went up ion a visit,” Gach said after his announcement. “You know, its a family atmosphere. They treat my family very well. They just came off the National Championship, and you see how many NFL players they’re producing, especially O-Lineman. Their whole coaching staff is amazing. I really love Coach Moore and Coach Newsome. They treated me right through the whole entire process. It feels like home, and I’m going to win a National Championship at the University of Michigan.”
With Gach in the fold, Michigan now has five members of its 2025 class, and though it’s still rather early in the cycle, U-M currently has the No. 36 class in the country according to 247Sports.com. By the same scale, Gach is ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan and the No. 196 recruit overal from a nation-wide perspective.
Here is a breakdown of Gach’s strengths and weaknesses from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu:
“High school offensive tackle who can be a swing guy at the next level. Tenacious, physical player who goes to the whistle and finishes plays. Shows functional strength and pad level in addition to the pure willingness to want to move defenders off the ball, all making for a dominant run blocker. Still technically coming along in pass set and pass pro. Physicality shows up in his punch there also. Left tackle in high school who may be more suited as a right side option or interior player at the high-major level. Has added good weight and strength and will continue to do so. Is a solid base-level athlete, but can also continue to improve on pure explosiveness and lateral agility. High-floor type prospect who will give a high-major school depth at several positions and should be a dependable multi-year starter at the Power Five level.”
Additionally, here is a thorough description of Gach as a player courtesy of Wylie E. Groves offensive line coach Mike Salter. Salter’s analysis will give Michigan fans an idea of what to expect from the in-state product a couple years down the road.
“Well, Avery has great size, he's tall and he has worked hard when he comes to the weight room,” Salter said. “He's strong, has great feet, moves well and I think that's what colleges are looking at is his size and ability. As soon as he gets on the field, he flips a switch and goes right to wanting to be physical out there, blocking to the end of the whistle and finishing plays. Off the field, Avery is a great young man. Avery likes to finish plays and doesn’t believe the play is done until the whistle blows and he’s moved his guy off the line and knocked him off the ball. That’s something that’s in him. That’s his mindset. He wants to be physical, move guys and finish.”
Gach certainly gives Michigan’s ‘25 class a bit more size up front, and the 6-5, 290-pounder could be a valuable piece on the Wolverines’ OL down the road.
