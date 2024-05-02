2026 Top 10 LB JaMichael Garrett: ‘Michigan’s A Top School For Me’
It seems clear that the 2024 offseason is bringing an unparalleled level of turnover both at Michigan and across the college football landscape. With NIL deals forming in quick and loose fashions, the Transfer Portal has been wildly active, and some more movement happened in Ann Arbor as well.
Recently, the Wolverines lost a trio of linebackers— Semaj Bridgeman, Hayden Moore and Jeremiah Beasley— to the portal, which is quite notable for a position now devoid of Mike Barrett and Junior Colson. Suffice to say, playing time was available for U-M linebackers this season, so a three-man departure certainly creates some instability on the defensive depth charts.
To help counteract that blow, Michigan quickly turned to the recruiting world and extended a pair of offers to two elite linebackers that could shore up the U-M defensive front for years to come.
Gulf Shores (Ala.) four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett was the first to report his Michigan offer, and he’s a national-level prospect that the Wolverines will need to fight hard for. Standing at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Garrett is the No. 8 linebacker in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports.com, and he has a loaded offer list with programs like Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss fighting for his pledge. Given how early it is for ‘26 recruits, it is important that Michigan entered the mix early. It may be difficult for the Wolverines to pull Garrett out of SEC country, but he says he’s going to give Michigan a fair shot and consider all his options.
”I would consider Michigan’s a top school for me at this point in my recruitment,” Garrett told Wolverine Digest.
After that, fellow Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle also landed a scholarship from the reigning National Champions, and the 2026 prospect has some of college football’s heaviest hitters in pursuit for his commitment. Joining Michigan, the 6-3, 210-pound Toodle holds offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington, so it will be an active battle for his pledge down the road. According to 247Sports.com, Toodle is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 linebacker.
For Michigan to have a real chance in these recruitments, it would be helpful for the Wolverines to host both prospects for a visit this Summer, but U-M will be one of many programs hoping to show Toodle and Garrett around campus in the near future.
