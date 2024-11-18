Michigan Football: Elite offensive weapon to visit Ann Arbor this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines are set to host one of their top commitments in the 2025 class this weekend. Four-star tight end Andrew Olesh will reportedly be in Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines clash with Northwestern on Saturday. According to 247 Sports, Olesh is the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 47 overall rated prospect nationally.
Although Olesh committed to the Wolverines over the summer, he's continuing to take his visits to some of the top programs around the country. He's visited Alabama, Penn State, and Oregon in recent weeks, but he also recently reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan.
"Just to clear things up, I'm still locked in with Michigan," Olesh told On3.
While Olesh remains firm in his commitment, there's no question that other top programs will continue to pursue the highly coveted tight end leading up to signing day. With projected future first-round draft pick Colston Loveland playing his final year in Ann Arbor, keeping a guy like Olesh in the fold is an absolute must for Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff.
Michigan's Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB*
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
