Will Latu Announcement Primer

Just one day after picking up a pledge from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville, Michigan is in line to potentially land another big pickup in Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel athlete Will Latu.

Eric Rutter’s Analysis: Last month, Latu narrowed his list down from 11 schools to only four: Michigan USC, Washington and Utah. Ever since the Wolverines extended an offer to Latu back in April, U-M has stood in good position for the two-way player. In fact, Latu had just released his top 10 one day before Michigan offered, so he quickly expanded his top group to 11 to include the Wolverines.

That said, Latu stressed one of the reasons he was so high on Michigan is that Ann Arbor is a school closer to the east coast, and most of his offers at the time were on the west coast. This partly explains Latu’s insistence that he would like to take an official visit to Michigan down the line.

Just as was the case in Somerville’s recruitment, U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua was the point-man for Latu, and the versatile recruit told Wolverine Digest that he is a noted fan of Jim Harbaugh since his days with the San Francisco 49ers. But is this enough for the Wolverines to close on Latu and make this a two-pledge weekend for the 2021 class?

Eric Rutter’s Prediction: While Michigan and Nua were able to close on Somerville a day earlier, I don’t think that Latu will be joining U-M’s 2021 class. Latu mentioned his desire to visit Michigan, and I find it hard to believe that he would commit without checking out Ann Arbor in person. However, Latu has had an opportunity to visit Washington, and lately a lot of prospects are choosing to go with schools that are known commodities, schools that they’ve been in contact with both virtually and in-person for quite some time now. That said, Washington jumps out as the best fit in my eyes, so the Huskies may be in line to add a talented potential running back or safety at the next level.

John Garcia’s Analysis: Latu is one of the most interesting two-way talents in the class of 2021, with a clear ceiling at the linebacker position based on his size and athleticism. Double-digit programs came calling for his commitment, but as we all know the visit plans to expand his evaluation points between options were thwarted by COVID-19. With a decision timeline still in place, we’ve seen a lot of programs that much more able to keep top talent in the same region and certainly within state lines.

John Garcia’s Prediction: I’d be surprised if Latu didn’t stay within state lines and suit up for Washington. All but one of his options, Michigan, are Pac-12 programs. There is a strong fit with the Huskies at linebacker and the additional circumstances continue to make it tough on prospects looking at taking visits down the road.This is one of those recruitments that could become more interesting post commitment if the calendar opens back up after the season starts.

If Latu were to commit to Michigan, would you start him out on offense or defense or give him the opportunity to play both ways at first? What position do you see him impacting his future team at? Let us know!