Michigan responds to heated exchange between staff member and Washington fan
On Monday, a video began circulating social media showing a Michigan Football staff member having a heated exchange with a Washington fan last Saturday. In the video, Michigan staff member Chris Bryant is seen approaching the crowd before issuing a warning to one fan in particular.
Although it stands to reason that Bryant was provoked in some way by the fan in question, there's nothing in the video that shows what led to the heated exchange. But given how much traction the video picked up on social media, it was inevitable that Michigan would issue some sort of response at some point. The response came on Tuesday, courtesy of Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.
"We became aware of an interaction between Washington fans who were harassing our players by using over the top and offensive language. It was an unfortunate situation and should not have happened. Our staff member should have asked the stadium staff to handle the matter rather than act in the emotional manner with shich he did at that time. This is disappointing and we will handle the matter internally as a program."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -