Michigan trending to land 2026 CB who decommitted from Cal

After losing several members of the secondary to the transfer portal, Michigan is looking to add some reinforcements. The Wolverines already signed Utah star CB Smith Snowden and Memphis S Chris Bracy. Michigan was also able to retain key players like Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Shamari Earls, Jordan Young, and Rod Moore, among others.

But that doesn't mean Michigan is done. In fact, the Wolverines are trending to land a late addition to the 2026 recruiting class. On Thursday, Anaheim (CA) prospect Ernest Nunley asked for the release of his NLI from Cal. Following, Michigan offered him and now the Wolverines have gained several predictions in favor of landing him.

Michigan currently has two defensive backs signed in the 2026 class. Four-stars Jordan Deck and Jamarion Vincent are in the fold, but Michigan lost Andre Clarke, who left after Sherrone Moore was fired.

Scouting report on Nunley

The 6-foot, 180-pound CB committed to Cal back in June and signed with the program. But Nunley opted to leave the Bears after there was a coaching change in Cal. Nunley holds offers from Boise State, UNLV, San Diego State, Arizona, and UCLA, among others.

According to the Composite, Nunley is a three-star prospect and the No. 1277 player in the 2026 class. He is also ranked as the No. 108 CB in the country.

In his senior season, Nunley recorded 53 total tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, five TFLs, two forced fumbles, and scored twice on the offensive side of the football.

Michigan's outlook in 2026

If Michigan does indeed land Nunley we would expect him to have a redshirt year in 2026. With the Wolverines returning some key cogs in the secondary, Michigan will be fairly experienced back there. At CB, Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Shamari Earls will likely lead the group next season.

But adding a talent like Nunley would be good for the Michigan defense which can mold him into a valuable asset down the road.