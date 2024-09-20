Michigan reveals uniform for matchup with USC
The all-blue alternates will be making a second appearance this weekend. On Friday, the Michigan Football program revealed its uniform choice for the top 20 showdown with No. 11 USC on Saturday. Along with the all-blue uniform, Michigan will be wearing maize accessories - which seems like a good combination for the first-ever "stripe out" in the Big House.
This will be the 11th meeting all-time between Michigan and USC, with the Trojans holding a 6-4 advantage. The last meeting occurred in the 2007 Rose Bowl, where USC won by a score of 32-18. The Trojans have won the last three meetings dating back to 1990, and six of the last seven meetings dating back to 1970.
No. 18 Michigan and No. 11 USC will kickoff in Ann Arbor on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount +.
