Michigan football rises in several power rankings heading into Purdue showdown
Following Michigan's Week 9 win over Michigan State, the Wolverines moved up to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 10 against Purdue. The Wolverines have figured out their rushing attack, and Michigan's defensive play continues to get better.
Michigan will enter the game against the Boilermakers as a massive favorite, but the Wolverines still need to figure a few things out and play complementary football to make sure they do win the game.
But looking back to last week's win over MSU, Michigan impressed several national outlets and rose on updated Power Rankings.
ESPN ranks Michigan No. 21
In ESPN's updated Power Rankings, the Wolverines climbed from No. 24 to No. 21 heading into the Purdue game.
"In its two biggest games -- and only two losses -- the Wolverines struggled to tackle. On Sept. 6 at Oklahoma, Michigan had 15 missed tackles. In the Oct. 11 defeat at USC, the Wolverines missed 12 tackles. At 6-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten, Michigan remains on the fringes of the conference championship and playoff conversations. But the Wolverines have to tackle better down the stretch, especially when they face high-powered Ohio State at the Big House in the regular-season finale."
Michigan's tackling was better this past weekend, but there were a few long runs from MSU -- due to missed tackles. The Wolverines appear to be getting better in this area, but it's still a lingering concern moving forward.
CBS Sports has Michigan at No. 23
Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports had Michigan rise from No. 25 to No. 23 following the Wolverines' win over rival Michigan State.
"The Wolverines knocked off Michigan State for a fourth straight time. Justice Haynes didn't look hindered after being listed on the availability report as "questionable." He rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, recording an FBS-leading sixth 100-yard rushing game. Jordan Marshall also added 110 yards."
Justice Haynes was back to his usual self, however, it appeared he got up gingerly in the fourth quarter against the Spartans. His availability is in question this weekend, but Michigan will rely on Jordan Marshall if Haynes can't go.
The Athletic ranks Michigan No. 20
In The Athletic's updated rankings, the Wolverines moved up one spot from No. 21 to No. 20 heading into the night game against Purdue.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan football named 'program on the rise' with plenty of flip targets on the board
- Punt return woes and other keys to a Michigan football win vs. Purdue
- Will a great Michigan football rivalry be revitalized sooner than later?
- Michigan football plans to find more snaps for player who could start for ‘95% of teams