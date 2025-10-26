Michigan football climbs the ladder in Week 10 AP Top 25 after win over Michigan State
Michigan moved to 6-2 on the season after defeating Michigan State on Saturday night. Following the loss to USC, the Wolverines moved out of the AP Top 25, but after a dominant win over Washington last weekend, Michigan cracked the rankings.
With Michigan's win over MSU, the Wolverines climbed a little higher in the AP Top 25. Entering Week 10, Michigan is now ranked No. 21.
Top 25 poll
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Miami
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Texas
- Michigan
- Houston
- USC
- Utah
- Memphis
Week 9 recap for Michigan
For the fourth year in a row, Michigan took down its in-state rival, Michigan State. On Saturday, the Wolverines took down the Spartans, 31-13, in East Lansing to give MSU its fifth loss in a row. Michigan, on the other hand, is at 6-2 with everything it wants right in front of the Wolverines.
The Wolverines got out to a quick 10-0 lead on Saturday, but Michigan got conservative to allow Michigan State to get back into the game. The Spartans would score a TD and enter the half down three points. But in the second half, Michigan went back to its vintage mode.
Michigan relied on its rushing attack to take down the Spartans. Running back Justice Haynes returned after a one-game absence and was sensational. Despite fumbling the ball in the fourth quarter, the Alabama transfer rushed for 152 yards and two scores -- his sixth game over 100 yards. His running mate, Jordan Marshall, was also quite good. Marshall ran for 110 yards and a score.
The Wolverines needed their rushing attack to be lethal because it wasn't the best day for Bryce Underwood. The true freshman looked exactly like a true freshman. Underwood threw for just 86 yards and completed only 47% of his throws. He didn't appear to have great awareness in the game and didn't read the MSU defense all that well.
The Michigan defense allowed MSU to sustain a couple of drives, but the Wolverines will stout. Jimmy Rolder and Jyaire Hill were awesome, and Michigan sacked Aidan Chiles four times on the night.
