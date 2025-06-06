ESPN predicts Big Ten Football order in 2025, Ohio State on top once again
ESPN's Football Power Index came out a few days ago and predicted every college football team's projected win total, chance to win their respective conference, chance to make the College Football Playoff, and chance of winning the national title.
Looking at the Big Ten Conference exclusively, there are three Big Ten teams ranked inside the top-10 in the entire country: Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon. But the FPI also shows each conference and the projected win/loss for each team.
Using the FPI, here is how the Big Ten could shake out in 2025 using the projected win/loss total.
1. Ohio State (national rank: 4) - projected win/loss in 2025: 10.4-2.2
2. Penn State (5) - 10.2-2.2
3. Oregon (6) - 10-2.4
4. Michigan (17) - 8.4-3.7
5. USC (19) - 8.3-3.9
T6. Nebraska (25) - 7.5-4.5
T6. Indiana (31) - 7.5-4.5
8. Washington (27) - 7.1-4.9
9. Minnesota (43) - 6.9-5.2
10. Illinois (44) - 6.8 -5.2
11. Iowa (39) - 6.2-5.8
12. Maryland (61) - 5.9-6.1
13. Rutgers (55) - 5.8-6.2
14. Wisconsin (38) - 5.6-6.5
15. UCLA (47) - 5.4-6.6
16. Michigan State (59) - 5.2-6.8
17. Northwestern (74) - 4.1-7.9
18. Purdue (92) - 3.2-8.8
Looking a little further, here are the best percentages ESPN's FPI gives each team to win the Big Ten Conference in 2025.
1. Ohio State - 40.3%
2. Penn State - 25.1%
3. Oregon - 19.1%
4. Michigan - 6%
5. USC - 4.2%
6. Nebraska - 1.5%
7. Indiana - 0.9%
8. Washington - 0.8%
T9. Illinois - 0.6%
T9. Iowa - 0.6%
11. Wisconsin - 0.4%
12. Minnesota - 0.3%
13. Maryland - 0.2%
T14. UCLA - 0.1%
T14. Michigan State - 0.1%
T14. Rutgers - 0.1%
Northwestern AND Purdue - 0%
