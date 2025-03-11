Michigan Football: Running back duo Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes unveil incredible nickname
Thunder and Lightning at USC (LenDale White and Reggie Bush), Sonic and Knuckles with the Detroit Lions (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery) and now Law and Order with the Michigan Wolverines. Running back duo Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes look to be the most featured backs in Michigan's 2025 rushing attack. Based on that, the two came up with the moniker "Law and Order".
A clear play on their names Marshall and Law, its a nickname that maize and blue faithful will undoubtedly embrace if the two are as productive as most expect. Marshall looks to be the more bruising back of the two, while Haynes has shown some flashes of speed, but a willingness to deliver a punishing blow at the end of a run as well.
Marshall made his intentions clear during his MVP performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama; he wants to be RB1. However, Michigan added an elite talent in the transfer portal with Haynes. The two will share reps, keeping them fresh and able to punish defenses late in games. The model set by local NFL team the Detroit Lions has set a blueprint for coach Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford. Mix in bruiser Benjamin Hall and you have a recipe for ground domination and an ability to control the line of scrimmage.
While it looks like Michigan and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey fully intend to have a more balanced offensive game plan in 2025, the running game will still see a heavy rotation. Having two talented guys to rotate in and out of the game, with both possessing a unique skillset, will be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.
Welcome to the era of Law and Order.
