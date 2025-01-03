REPORT: No. 1 ranked portal RB finalizing commitment with Michigan
Michigan fans have been holding their collective breath as it has been reported that the gem of their transfer class, Justice Haynes, has not yet finalized his commitment. It seems as if there is nothing to worry about. CBS Sports and 247 Sports are reporting that the next great running back to gallop around The Big House should be finalizing his commitment and will "arrive in Ann Arbor in the next few days."
This is great news for the Michigan program as it continues to re-build an offense that was, to be blunt, at times a liability this season. With ReliaQuest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall coming back, adding Haynes to the RB room seems like adding gasoline to a fire. Michigan is also in pursuit of 3-4 portal wide receivers to add to the stable of weapons for either Bryce Underwood or transfer QB Mikey Keene.
Haynes, a class of 2023 5-star recruit ran for 448 yards and 7 TDs last year in Tuscaloosa. He exhibited flashes of brilliance and has shown an ability to break away with speed or square up his pads and use power to gain extra yards. The 5-foot-11 210 pound back will be half of arguably the top 1-2 RB duo in the B10, if not all of college football next season.
