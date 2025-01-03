Michigan recruiting targets react to win over Alabama
In a bowl game many consider inconsequential, Michigan coaches knew there are always consequences. Winning or losing on any stage to a team that you often have to recruit against is a big deal. With Michigan pulling out a 19-13 victory over an Alabama team many thought should have made the CFP, those consequences appear to be of a positive nature.
In the world of recruiting prospects want to see the programs they are considering be competitive in big games, show development of their players, and have a shot at winning titles and rings. Michigan has shown that they are that program over the last five years and reconfirmed it with their ReliaQuest Bowl win. According to a report by 247Sports writer Brice Marich the recruits noticed and plenty of positive things to say.
"Loved it. It spoke volumes about Michigan's culture and how it won't be long until they're back," said 2026 OL Leo Delaney. Another 2026 offensive lineman noted that the Wolverines dominated the Crimson Tide in the trenches, which would obviously appeal to an OL prospect. 2026 OL Malakai Lee indicated he was happy for Sherrone Moore and said he was impressed with how the offensive line performed.
At one point, it looked like Michigan's 2024 season was headed for disaster. But a successful run down the stretch with key wins against Michigan State, Ohio State, and Alabama completely changed the vibe surrounding the program. Looking ahead to 2025, the belief is that the Wolverines will be right back in the hunt for a conference championship, playoff appearance, and national championship.
