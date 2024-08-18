Michigan's rushing attack gets criminally underrated
The staple of the Michigan football program for the past three seasons has been its dominant defense and surgical rushing attack. Yeah, the Wolverines had good enough quarterback play out of Cade McNamara in 2021 and then elite play from J.J. McCarthy in both 2022 and 2023, but Michigan gashed its opponents on the ground. From Hassan Haskins, to Blake Corum, with help from Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings -- the Wolverines had their way slicing up the opponent's front seven.
But even with so much success on the ground behind a great offensive line, Michigan continues to get overlooked when it comes to its rushing attack. Athlon Sports recently released its top running back units for the 2024 season and you had to look way down to find the defending national champions.
Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma State, and Alabama made up the top five. Where is Michigan ranked? Down at 19th in the country.
The article said several factors were considered. Depth, overall talent, production, level of competition and projected output in 2024 all factored into the rankings for the backfield. Not just what the teams accomplished in 2023, but projections were considered.
The Proof is in the pudding of what the Wolverines have accomplished running the football. In 2021, Michigan ranked 15th in the nation averaging 214.3 yards per game. In 2022, the Wolverines were fifth averaging 238.9 yards per game. Michigan dipped yardage-wise in 2023, averaging 169 yards, but Blake Corum also scored 27 touchdowns on the ground.
It's understandable that Michigan doesn't have to be ranked in the top five going into 2024 after losing Corum and its entire starting offensive line. But once again, the defending champions aren't getting much love from a national standpoint.
Senior Donovan Edwards is back and will be the lead ball carrier for Michigan. He's only been dominant as the lead back. In 2022 when Corum was injured, Edwards had 216, 185, and 119 yards as the lead back at the end of the season. He was fantastic against Washington last year in the National Championship Game, gaining 104 yards and two scores. To go along with Edwards, Kalel Mullings will be the likely 1B in the backfield. He averaged a team-high 6.17 YPC in 2023.
Sherrone Moore, the former offensive line coach, is known for his 'SMASH' style of football. Folks may forget but he called 32-straight runs against Penn State last season, en route to a win. Moore will have the Wolverines' O-line ready to go. It's hard to imagine the Michigan run game will miss a beat in 2024.
