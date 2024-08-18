WATCH: Former Michigan Edge Jaylen Harrell has massive Week 2 NFL preseason game
Former Michigan Edge rusher, Jaylen Harrell, may have dropped further in the NFL Draft than some anticipated this past April. Harrell was selected by the Tennessee Titants in the 7th round of the draft, but he's starting to show why he was a big-time player for the Wolverines in 2023.
During Week 2 of preseason, the Titans' Edge recorded his first sack against the Seattle Seahawks. Harrell put the left tackle right on his back and then used his speed to wrap up the quarterback. Michigan fans saw that a few times during his time in Ann Arbor. Harrell has good enough speed to get off the line.
Fast forward to the third quarter, Harrell did it again. This time, patience helped Harrell. He didn't put the left tackle on his back this time, but the pocket started to collapse and the quarterback had to move up in the pocket and that's when Harrell was able to make his move to collect his second sack of the game.
Harrell finished the game three tackles, a game-high of two sacks, and two TFLs.
Harrell came to Michigan in 2020 and played through the 2023 season. During his time in Ann Arbor, he was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, appeard in 46 games and made 31 starts. In his last season with Michigan, Harrell recorded 31 tackles, nine TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Former Michigan DT Kris Jenkins records first NFL sack
Michigan football's chances to win each game in 2024
Colin Cowherd: 'Michigan's the most overrated in the Top 25'