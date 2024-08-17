Michigan football's chances to win each game in 2024

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
ESPN released its game-by-game analytics for Michigan football -- and other teams -- for the 2024 football season. The Wolverines have one of the tougher schedules in college football, but Michigan is also heavily favored in most of its matchups in 2024. There are a few games that will be very interesting with Michigan having three marquee games on the gauntlet.
Here is what ESPN says Michigan's chances are in every game this season.
Week 1 - vs. Fresno State
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 89.2%
Week 2 - vs. Texas
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 34.9%
Week 3 - vs. Arkansas State
Oct 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 84.4%
Week 6 - @ Washington
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 60.7%
Week 8 - @ Illinois
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 79.6%
Week 9 - vs. Michigan State
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 86.7%
Week 10 - vs. Oregon
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 34.5%
Week 11 - @ Indiana
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 83.1%
Week 13 - vs. Northwestern
Michigan Wolverines defenders tackle Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 85.4%
Week 14 - @ Ohio State
Michigan's chance of winning per ESPN - 25.8%
Conclusion: ESPN has Michigan favored in nine games and has it being the underdog in three games. The Wolverines' best shot of winning comes against Arkansas State in Week 3. Although Michigan has defeated Ohio State three games in a row, ESPN's analytics has the Buckeyes being the Wolverines' toughest game with just a 25.8% chance of winning. Michigan also only has over a 30% chance of beating both Texas and Oregon in the Big House. Based on these percentages, ESPN would have Michigan going 9-3 in 2024.