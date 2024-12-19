Michigan Football set to host QB who has familiarity with new OC Chip Lindsey
Michigan might've missed out on Maryland transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., but the Wolverines are set to attempt to bring in a veteran quarterback who can both compete with Bryce Underwood or at the very least, mentor him.
The Wolverines have mutual interest with former Toledo and Baylor signal-caller Dequan Finn, but he's not the only veteran the Wolverines are looking into. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Michigan is set to host former UCF and Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene this weekend. He will also visit Ole Miss.
There is some familiarity between the two sides. Keene actually started his career at UCF where current Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was at -- Keene redshirted a year under Lindsey. Keene started for the Knights before transferring to Fresno State. He has put up good numbers at Fresno State, but Keene is just 5-foot-11 and that might hinder him from getting a big role for a big team. However, coming to Ann Arbor for one season and playing with Bryce Underwood wouldn't be out of the picture. With having knowledge of a Lindsey-ran system, this could be a good fit for both Keene and the Wolverines.
This past season with Fresno State, Keene threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing over 70% of his passes. Keene has one year of eligibility remaining.
