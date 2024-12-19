Michigan Football set to host QB who has familiarity with new OC Chip Lindsey

Ex-Fresno State and UCF QB Mikey Keene is set to visit Michigan this weekend following his visit to Ole Miss, he tells me and @SamWebb77 for @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection each of the last two years at Fresno.https://t.co/hQoqcoMueV pic.twitter.com/Nkof7Sfc4M