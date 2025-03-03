Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore doesn't plan to cancel spring game
One of the newest trends in college football is to cancel the annual spring game. The reason? Some head coaches have expressed concern that not only does it lead to the potential for unnecessary injuries, but it now also comes with a risk that your players could be poached by other teams during the spring transfer window.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was one of the first head coaches to announce he would be canceling the spring game out of concerns regarding the transfer portal.
"I think it's really, fundamentally - I hate to say it like this - it's really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that," Rhule said. "To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn't make a lot of sense to me."
Since then, several other major programs have announced that they're also canceling their spring games as well, including Texas and Ohio State.
But back in Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore says he has no intention of canceling the annual tradition in Ann Arbor. Speaking with On3, Moore brushed aside any potential concerns with the transfer portal and the spring game. "I don't think the spring game is going to make a big difference in whether your guys get poached or not," Moore told On3.
That certainly comes as welcome news to the thousands of Michigan fans who flock to Ann Arbor for the annual spring event. In addition to getting an early look at the team, many fans make this an annual tradition because it's one of the few times - maybe the only time - that they make it to the Big House each year. With rising ticket prices that make it incredibly difficult for families to attend games during the fall, the annual spring game - which is an event that is free to the public - serves as a great opportunity for families to enjoy a Michigan football game together.
For those attending this year's event, the Michigan spring game will officially kick off on Saturday, April 19 at Noon. The game will also be broadcast live on BTN.
