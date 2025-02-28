Michigan Football: Analyst says Bryce Underwood has to 'prove he's worth the hype and money' in 2025
When you're the top-ranked player coming out of high school, there will be plenty of eyes on you. But there might be even more eyes on Bryce Underwood after an unprecedented NIL deal from Michigan to lure the Belleville (MI) product away from LSU. The Wolverines landed their quarterback for the next three-to-four years and after having the 131st-ranked passing offense, Michigan should see a major uptick as soon as this season. Sherrone Moore also went out and landed veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal who threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.
With all the hype surrounding Underwood, ESPN's Jake Trotter says the five-star quarterback is the freshman that has the most to prove in Year 1.
"Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, was given millions to switch his commitment from LSU and sign with Michigan, just a 20-minute drive from his hometown. With all of that come immense expectations. The Wolverines brought in veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State to serve as a bridge quarterback. But ultimately, the onus is going to fall on Underwood to prove he's worth the hype and money."
Underwood, the highest-ranked recruit in the last five years, comes to Ann Arbor and most fans expect him to hit the field running. However, the truth is, Underwood might not start right away, but he's going to play. Michigan could utilize Underwood and Keene as it did with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy during McCarthy's freshman year -- until Underwood is fully ready. Once Underwood shows he can read a college defense, knows the playbook, and can run the offense -- it's going to be hard to keep him off the field.
