WATCH: Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards runs impressive 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
On Saturday, four-year running back, Donovan Edwards, ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and he impressed. Speed was never Edward's downfall when he played for the maize and blue, and the West Bloomfield (MI) product showed that when he ran an impressive 4.44 40. It was originally timed at 4.45, but according to NFL.com, Edwards logged an official time of 4.44.
He officially has the ninth-fastest time of any running back in the combine. Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was a smidge faster running a 4.43 and is in eighth. The fastest time went to Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten who ran a 4.32.
As a five-star prospect, it wasn't the career Edwards envisioned for himself, at least not as far as accolades go. He did help Michigan win a national title and beat the Buckeyes four years in a row. But he only had one true year as the starting running back at Michigan and 2024 didn't go as planned, either. This past year, Edwards ran for 589 yards and was behind Kalel Mullings who rushed for 948 yards.
But Edwards still had his time to shine. He rushed for 216 yards against Ohio State in 2022 when Blake Corum was injured. He would have three-straight games of 100-plus yards to end the '22 season. Edwards also shined in the national title against Washington where he scored two rushing touchdowns.
Edwards is currently projected as a late pick, but with an impressive combine -- that could change.
Here is a list of Edwards' accomplishments while he was at Michigan:
• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 50 games with 13 starts at running back and one as wide receiver
