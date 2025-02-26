REPORT: Michigan's Sherrone Moore makes another move with coaching staff
It would appear that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is making another move with his coaching staff. On Wednesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Moore is promoting Pernell McPhee to outside linebackers coach. McPhee, a former NFL standout, was an assistant with the Wolverines last year.
McPhee played college ball at Mississippi State and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In addition to playing for the Ravens, McPhee also spent time with the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.
Following his playing days, McPhee joined Sherrone Moore's staff at Michigan in 2024, reuniting with his former defensive coordinator in Baltimore - Wink Martindale. McPhee assisted with the defense last year and is now being elevated to outside linebackers coach heading into year two, highlighting just how much Moore values his presence in Ann Arbor.
The elevation of McPhee is just one of several moves Sherrone Moore has made to his staff during the offseason. Moore brought on new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, as well as bringing back Biff Poggi as associate head coach. Moore also brought back Erik Campbell as the new assistant wide receivers coach. With all of these new additions adding both experience and a new perspective, Moore is setting the Wolverines up for success in 2025 and beyond.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football's returning production stacks up with rest of the country for 2025 season
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7