Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore shares biggest lesson he learned from Jim Harbaugh
Heading into his second season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, things are seemingly in a much better place for Sherrone Moore. Although the process of taking over as head coach was certainly an exciting one, it also included some incredible challenges in terms of hanging on to players on the roster, as well as rebuilding an entire coaching staff. Heading into year two, the program is far more stable, the pieces are in place, and Moore's Wolverines look poised for another run at the conference championship and beyond.
Sitting for a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Moore reflected on his time working alongside former head coach Jim Harbaugh. Obviously the path toward success for Harbaugh at Michigan wasn't an easy one, and it certainly didn't come without some bumps in the road. But when asked about the biggest lesson he learned from Harbaugh, Moore pointed to his ability to adapt.
"I'd probably say that just because you've done something one way, doesn't mean you always need to do it that way. Don't be afriad to be different, don't be afraid to go outside the box and do things outside of your comfort zone. I think that's why he's one of the best. He's not afraid to be uncomfortable. And we always talk about growth and comfort don't coexist. So you have to have that mindset, whether it's life, whether it's in football, that it's going to be hard. It can be different. It's okay, who cares. Work at it, get better at it, but try to find the best way for that team, those people, that group, to attack that problem."
There's no question that Harbaugh is a guy who likes to do things his way, but he also showed a massive willingness to adapt at Michigan when things weren't working. That ability to adapt helped propel Michigan from annual third place finisher in the Big Ten to conference to three straight wins over Ohio State, conference champions three years in a row, three trips to the College Football Playoff, and ultimately a National Championship in 2023.
After a his first season as head coach, and suffering his own bumps and bruises along the way, Moore is taking that "adapt or die" mentality that he learned from Harbaugh into 2025.
