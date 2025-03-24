Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore talks QB battle, size at wideout, and more in latest press conference
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday to discuss his early thoughts from spring practice.
With spring practice underway, Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday to share his early thoughts. It's still far too early to tell anything when it comes to specific position battles (mainly at QB), but Moore says he likes where things are headed with this team.
Here are some notes from his Monday press conference:
- Rod Moore is not practicing with the team yet. Still TBD on whether or not Moore will practice this spring, but Sherrone is confident he'll be ready in the fall.
- It's early, but offensive line is competing at a high level. Sherrone says that the defensive line is challenging them at a high level as well, notes that the d-line will be extremely deep.
- Says that Bryce Underwood enrolling early is a good thing. Underwood has done well, works his tail off, gets into the facility early, leaves late. Says all QB's are on equal footing right now in terms of reps with the 1's, 2's, and 3's. Indicated that they'll name a starter when they feel like a guy has established himself in that role.
- Sherrone said that the return of TJ Guy and Derrick Moore is huge from an experience and talent standpoint, but also from a leadership standpoint. Notes that TJ Guy has grown tremendously as a leader. Says that he expects Guy and Moore to be a dynamic edge duo in college football, along with Dom Nichols and Cam Brandt.
- Sherrone said that TJ Guy asked about switching his number, and he told Guy that he had earned the opportunity to make the switch from No. 42 to No. 4. Said it was earned by the way he leads on and off the field, the way he's changed his body, and the way he's taken a leadership role.
- Says Jaishawn Barham will be utilized in multiple spots defensively (LB and EDGE)
- Sherrone says it was an emphasis to bring in bigger wide receivers during the off-season. Along with Jamar Browder, Sherrone singled out Donovan McCulley (Indiana transfer), Jacob Washington, and even Andrew Marsh as guys who provide more size. Said he wants more explosiveness in the passing game, and views those guys as playmakers. Says in the games that matter, they're going to need really big dudes that can go up and get the football, and he feels like he has that with this group.
- Noted that freshman corner Shamari Earls is standing out early, has great size and athleticism for a corner. Also cautioned that its too early to make any big determination on anyone until they start tackling.
- Says RB Justice Haynes (Alabama transfer) already establishing himself as a leader. Takes care of his body, built like a statue, leads off the field (academics, social life). You can see his experience and the benefit it provides to the team.
- Sherrone remembers watching film on QB Mikey Keene over the summer in preparation for the game against Fresno State. Noted that he was extremely talented, experienced, has over 2,000 college football snaps. Understands key elements of the position and has been a great addition to the QB room.
- When it comes to making a QB decision, Sherrone says it's just a feeling you have. Its the guy who's making the most plays, has command of the offense and the team. Says it's been a great competition so far and that he's not in any rush to make a decision.
- Said Rayshaun Benny is doing really well, also notes that Tre Williams (Clemson transfer) and Damon Payne (Alabama transfer) are doing well. Likes what he's seeing from the defensive line so far.
- Sherrone says there's more comfort in his role as head coach this spring when compared to last spring. Says he knows how he wants to run this team and likes where everything is at.
- Says OC Chip Lindsey has been a seamless transition into the program. Players have been very receptive to what he's trying to do offensively.
- Likes what he's seeing from the linebackers so far. Said Earnest [Hausmann] and Jaishawn [Barham] have been great, but also notes that guys like Jimmy Rolder, Jaydon Hood, and Cole Sullivan are also impressive. It's a deep group that has the chance to be great.
- Sherrone indicated that he has no intention on stopping the spring game. Says its good for the players and for families to experience the event, and he's not worried about anything related to the transfer portal. He's confident in the relationship he has with his guys.
