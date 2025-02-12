JUST IN: Michigan Stadium to host Zach Bryan concert this fall
Michigan Stadium will host a massive concert this fall, as country music singer Zach Bryan is scheduled to perform at the Big House on Saturday, Sept. 27. Bryan will be joined by special guest John Mayer, along with others who are set to perform. You can read the official release from MGoBlue.com below:
Zach Bryan to Play Historic Show at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27
Special Guest John Mayer and More Join the Bill for the First-Ever Concert at the Big House, Promoted by AEG Presents
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department and multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Zach Bryan jointly announced today (Wednesday, Feb. 12) a first-of-its-kind concert at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025, with special guest John Mayer. Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone will also be joining the bill for this inaugural evening of music. Michigan Stadium, home to the University of Michigan Wolverines, is the largest stadium in the United States. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 am ET and can be purchased HERE.
“We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University and many of our athletic department staff as well as AEG Presents, for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners.”
Michigan Stadium is the largest football stadium in the Western Hemisphere, and the third largest stadium in the world. While the stadium has previously held other sporting events including soccer matches and college and professional hockey games, this is the first time an artist will headline a concert at “The Big House.”
Zach Bryan recently wrapped “The Quittin’ Time Tour,” where he played 85 arenas and stadiums across North America. He is set to headline Stagecoach Festival 2025 in Indio, California and was recently announced as a headliner at BST Hyde Park Festival 2025 in London, England for two nights.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
247Sports predicts Michigan Football's final record in 2025
One Michigan football signee labeled as someone who could make a 'big difference' in 2025
Michigan Football receives another commitment out of the transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7