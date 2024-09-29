Michigan survives late scare: Three likes, two concerns, and one hope
After a massive win last week against USC that salvaged the season, the Wolverines needed to ensure they finished their five-game home stand with another win. It was sloppy, but Michigan got the job done defeating Minnesota 27-24 to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Three likes
Opening drive: Michigan went 79 yards in 10 plays to strike first and grab a 7-0 lead. The offensive line looked sharp and there was a good mix of play calling with 6 runs and 4 passes. Kalel Mullings capped it off with a 27-yard dash to the end zone for his first of two scores on the day.
Jyaire Hill: The sophomore cornerback has been playing much better as of late. On Minnesota's second possession, Hill read a screen perfectly on 3rd & 8 resulting in a tackle for loss. The Gophers missed a field goal after the loss of three yards. Hill also grabbed his first interception of the season in the second quarter after making a fantastic play on the ball.
The front four: The pressure created by the front four, especially without blitzing was impressive. Mason Graham finished with two sacks and TJ Guy recorded his first sack of the season.
Two concerns
Struggle to move the ball: Michigan had only racked up 100 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per play with just over six minutes to go in the first half. Minnesota outgained the Wolverines 130 to 107 at halftime.
Can't put teams away: Over the last three games, Michigan has held halftime leads of 21-3, 14-3, and 21-3. However, Michigan has been outscored 57-26 in the second half of all three of these games and has not been able to win comfortably. Minnesota scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and nearly had a chance at the game-winner if it weren't for the penalty on the onside kick.
One hope for next week
Find success moving the ball: It wasn't easy for Michigan to move the ball against an average Minnesota defense. The Wolverines will have to stay on schedule and avoid putting themselves behind the chains next week for their first road test of the season against Washington.
Michigan (4-1) travels to Seattle to face Washington (3-2) on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
3 Things To Watch: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota