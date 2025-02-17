Top 100 OT and Michigan target earns MVP honors at elite Under Armour Next camp
Felix Ojo, a 2026 four-star offensive tackle, made a statement at the Dallas Under Armour Next event, where his performance was nothing short of spectacular. Ojo’s dominant showing earned him the coveted MVP award for the entire camp, which speaks volumes about his skill and potential. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive lineman showcased his strength, technique, and versatility on the field, proving why he’s considered one of the top recruits in his class.
Ojo’s combination of size, agility, and raw power makes him a force to be reckoned with at the offensive tackle position. His ability to move defenders off the ball and protect the quarterback is a testament to his relentless work ethic and football IQ. The fact that he was named MVP at such a prestigious event further underscores his standing among the best high school prospects in the country.
Michigan, under head coach Sherrone Moore, has made Ojo a top target in their recruiting efforts. The Wolverines have made it clear that they are very high on the 2026 recruit, with Ojo placing Michigan firmly in his top eight schools. After his impressive performance this weekend, it’s easy to see why Michigan has prioritized him on their recruiting board. His size and skill set fit perfectly with the physical style of play Michigan values on the offensive line.
As Ojo continues to develop, he’s sure to be one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2026 class. His ability to dominate at a top-tier camp like the Dallas Under Armour Next event only solidifies his status as a future star in college football. Michigan fans are certainly excited about the possibility of landing this elite talent.
