Michigan Football to host transfer portal running back on Friday
The Michigan Wolverines are expected to be active in the spring transfer portal window. And with the loss of promising running back Benjamin Hall to the portal this week, Michigan is set to host UMass running back transfer CJ Hester.
Hester ran for 455 yards and three touchdowns in the final eight games last season for the Minute Men, including a 74-yard TD vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.
Even with the loss of Hall, the Wolverines are loaded at running back heading into the 2025 season. Sophomore Jordan Marshall and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes are expected to receive a bulk of the carries, but there's also plenty of depth in the room as well. But it's never a bad idea to add another experienced running back to your roster, particularly with a smashmouth offense like the one in Ann Arbor.
Here's a closer look at Hester's accomplishments during his sophomore season with UMass last season:
• Appeared in eleven games for the Minutemen
• Accumulated 119 rush attempts for 529 total yards
• Had 15 rush attempts at NIU (10/5) and 15 rush attempts with 74 net yards at Georgia (11/23)
• Recorded a 29-yard rush at Mississippi State (10/7)
• Posted one solo tackle vs Missouri (10/12)
• Recorded 14 receptions for 58 yards with a 17 yard reception at NIU (10/5)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7