Sherrone Moore reveals a shakeup with the Michigan starting O-line against Alabama
Michigan fans will see some fresh faces when the Wolverines take the field on Tuesday against Alabama for the ReliaQuest Bowl. Michigan will be without several key players for the New Year's Eve tilt against the Crimson Tide. One big player comes from the offensive line.
Left tackle Myles Hinton won't be in uniform for Michigan and the Wolverines are going to shakeup their offensive line according to Sherrone Moore. The first-year head coach met with reporters in a joint session with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer on Monday morning and Moore revealed that the Wolverines are going to move Evan Link to left tackle and start true freshman Andrew Sprague at right tackle.
It's expected that Josh Priebe, Greg Crippen, and Gio El-Hadi all start on the interior of the line, in that order.
Sprague, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound tackle, was one of Michigan's top recruits from this past cycle. He was the 68th-ranked prospect by 247Sports and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country. Sherrone Moore and Co. have been highly complimentary about Sprague and he was already expected to compete for a starting spot next season. Fans will get their first look at the top-end prospect on Tuesday against a stout Alabama defense.
Link had his struggles early on at right tackle. The Wolverines benched him in favor of Andrew Gentry for two games. But Gentry suffered a season-ending injury and Link got the job back. We will now see how Link holds up at left tackle. It's been speculated that the Wolverines could move Link inside next season.
