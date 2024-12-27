5 Michigan Football players to watch against Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
Michigan's 2024 football season will come to an end on Tuesday when the Wolverines face Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Years Eve. It was an up-and-down season for Sherrone Moore during his first full season as the Wolverines' head coach. Michigan went 7-5 under his watch, but the Wolverines won two straight to end the season including a fourth consecutive win over arch-rival Ohio State in The 'Shoe.
With plenty of opt-outs -- on both sides -- the game against the Crimson Tide might look like a glorified scrimmage -- but a scrimmage Michigan wants to win. Here are five under-the-radar players you should pay attention to when the game kicks at Noon ET.
1. Jordan Marshall (RB)
Michigan won't have Donovan Edwards in the game, and likely won't have Kalel Mullings either. Outside of Edwards and Mullings, the only three scholarship running backs who carried the rock this season were Jordan Marshall, Ben Hall, and Tavierre Dunalp -- who committed to Eastern Michigan.
That leaves Marshall and Hall as the lead backs heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl with fellow freshman Micah Ka'apana in the mix. Marshall, a former Mr. Ohio winner, figures to have a prominent role heading into the 2025 football season. The Wolverines did receive a commitment from former Alabama running back Justice Haynes who will likely get the first crack at the starting job, but in Michigan's offense, there is room for more than one.
This game will be a good look at Michigan's future at running back. If Marshall has a good game, Wolverine faithful will know what they have to look forward to with Haynes, Marshall, and Hall moving forward.
Marshall received eight total carries for 20 yards during an injury-riddled freshman campaign.
2. Jadyn Davis (QB)
If you're ever going to see Jadyn Davis play for Michigan, the likeliest chance will be next Tuesday afternoon. The Wolverines went out and signed Bryce Underwood -- the No. 1 overall player in the '25 recruiting class -- along with bringing in veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State.
Davis, a one-time five-star quarterback, recently said he's not afraid to compete and plans on staying in Ann Arbor, he might get his crack of playing time against the Crimson Tide -- especially if Sherrone Moore really wants to see Davis in live action.
The four-star signee played in just one game for Michigan in 2024 and it was a handoff to Tavierre Dunlap who took it the distance. The Wolverines have been working with Davis on his mechanics, but with him working as the backup to Davis Warren ahead of the bowl game, the Wolverines could opt to give Davis a shot.
Fans have long wanted to see Davis play for the maize and blue. If he does get in the game, it will likely show you if he's able to compete next season or not.
3. Cole Sullivan (LB)
All signs out of Ann Arbor point to moving linebacker Jaishawn Barham to Edge -- or a hybrid role -- next season, assuming he returns. If that happens, Michigan will have an opening alongside Ernest Hausmann -- assuming he returns as well. The Wolverines did go out and land transfer linebacker Troy Bowles from Georgia, but a guy like Cole Sullivan knows the ropes of the Wolverines' defense after playing one who season for the maize and blue.
Sullivan was just a three-star recruit in the '24 recruiting cycle, but Michigan viewed him as an elite get. Michigan will have options at linebacker next season, however. Jimmy Rolder should be back and Michigan signed Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor from the '25 class.
But Sullivan has a chance to put his stamp on the position with a strong showing against Alabama. It will be intriguing to see if Michigan experiments with Barham at Edge or keeps him at his linebacker position like the Wolverines played him in 2024.
Either way, Sullivan played 14 total snaps on defense but also contributed on special teams. I would guess we see both Rolder and Sullivan take some snaps against Alabama with a chance of one of them leading the race heading into '25.
4. Channing Goodwin OR I'Marion Stewart (WR)
The Michigan receiving corps is going to look completely different next season. Leading receiver Tyler Morris entered the transfer portal, Michigan signed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley, and the Wolverines are bringing in three big-bodied receivers out of the 2025 recruiting class.
Both Goodwin and Stewart were the lone receivers in the 2024 class and neither saw much playing time for Michigan this season. But that should and likely will change against Alabama. Maybe the Wolverines don't play both, but one of them should see extended snaps.
Goodwin in the likely bet here. He played in 13 snaps, all coming toward the end of the season, whereas Stewart didn't play any snaps on the Michigan offense. Goodwin stands at 6-foot-1 and could attempt to separate himself heading into next season with a good showing.
5. Mason Curtis (S)
The true freshman saw 84 snaps in a four-week span for Michigan toward the end of the season and Curtis showed why he was a highly-ranked linebacker coming out of high school. The Wolverines actually tried Curtis at both Edge and linebacker before moving him to safety. But standing at 6-foot-5, Curtis could be a menace for the Wolverines at safety.
Michigan will lose Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Quinten Johnson to graduation and the safety room will look different in 2025. Brandyn Hillman, Jacob Oden, and Zeke Berry -- depending on how Michigan uses him -- all return to action. Plus, Michigan will bring in three safeties from the '25 class, too.
Curtis is a hard-hitting player and I would guess Michigan gives him a big opportunity against Alabama with a legit chance to start next season for the Wolverines.
