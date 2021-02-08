Is Tom Brady's Status Untouchable?

After making it to 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them, Tom Brady's GOAT status may be out of reach for good.

Tom Brady is the GOAT.

You almost can't find anyone who disputes that statement anymore. There are still some TB haters out there, but the numbers speak for themselves. He's been to 10 Super Bowls, has now won seven of them and obviously just did it at 43 years old.

The Buccaneers defense made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last night, but Brady did his thing. He went 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns and, as has been the case for his entire career, was in complete control from start to finish.

We learned after the game that Brady had been sending out text messages to his teammates every night that read, "We WILL win this game." Even though his arm strength, mobility and overall physical abilities may be declining as he ages, his confidence, knowledge of the game and ability to lead are as good as they've ever been. His time in New England was certainly special because of him, Bill Belichick, his surrounding cast, continuity and the systems in place, but he is the difference. There is now no question about it.

During the 14 seasons prior to Brady's arrival, the Buccaneers were mediocre at best and never made the playoffs. Here are their season records dating back to 2006:

2006 = 9-7

2007 = 3-13

2008 = 10-6

2009 = 4-12

2010 = 7-9

2011 = 4-12

2012 = 7-9

2013 = 4-12

2014 = 2-14

2015 = 6-10

2016 = 9-7

2017 = 5-11

2018 = 5-11

2019 = 7-9

Then in 2020, the Bucs sign Brady, finish 11-5 and win the Super Bowl. Truly remarkable.

Granted, Brady didn't play defense, and that is noteworthy because the Bucs were relentless and kept the best offense in football out of the end zone. In fact, last night was the first time in Mahomes' career that the Chiefs didn't score a touchdown in a game. Still, Brady deservedly won the MVP and everyone in the Bucs locker room knows they got to the mountain top because of TB12.

So the question is, will anyone ever come close to doing what Brady has done and is his status as the GOAT even remotely challengeable?

Most think only Mahomes even has a shot. He's only 25 years old, has already won a Super Bowl and obviously played in one last night. Even Brady has lost the big game three times so last night's "L" doesn't ruin Mahomes' chances. Of course, making 10 is absurd and probably won't happen again, but Mahomes is going to be in Kansas City until at least 2031 and has the best chance to do it. He's supremely talented, already understands what it takes to get there and win and is a part of a franchise that has a formula in place that works.

Still, it just doesn't seem possible. Even thinking about Mahomes making eight more Super Bowls seems ridiculous. To think that Brady has actually done that and won seven of them is simply mind blowing.

Brady is the GOAT, now and forever.