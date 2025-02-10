Michigan Football: No. 1 ranked cornerback in 2026 class has Michigan in top six
According to On3 recruits reporter Steve Wiltfong, Elbert Hill, the number one-rated cornerback in the 2026 class, is highly considering a select group of schools, with Michigan prominently featured in his top six. Alongside the Wolverines, Hill is also weighing offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State—an impressive list of programs with strong football traditions and championship aspirations.
Hill, a 5-foot-10, 186-pound athlete, is a composite 5-star recruit and one of the top 20 players in the entire 2026 class. His combination of size, speed, and technique at cornerback has made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. A commitment from Hill would undoubtedly be a game changer for any of the six schools in his recruitment, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His ability to lock down top receivers and provide shut-down coverage could immediately elevate a secondary, and whichever program he chooses will be adding a premier defensive talent to their roster for the next three to four years.
For Michigan, head coach Sherrone Moore and secondary coach Lamar Morgan are sure to be pulling out all the stops in their recruitment of Hill. The Wolverines’ coaching staff has been aggressive in recruiting top talent, and landing Hill would be a major step in strengthening Michigan’s defense and keeping them competitive at the highest level. Hill’s interest in Michigan shows that the Wolverines are considered one of the elite programs in the country and have a strong shot at landing him. With Michigan’s commitment to developing talent and their successful defensive history, they will continue to make their pitch to Hill as the best fit for his development.
As Hill’s recruitment progresses, the competition will surely intensify, but Michigan is in the mix and will be pushing hard to secure a commitment from one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects. If they can land him, Michigan’s secondary would be set for years to come with an elite talent like Hill anchoring the defense.
