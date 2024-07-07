Four Michigan Football Players Go In 1st-Round Of PFN's 2025 Mock Draft
Pro Football Network came out with their latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft that featured four Michigan football players going in the first round. While ESPN's first '25 mock draft had three Wolverines -- all three went in the top 15. Whereas in the PFN's mock draft, only one Wolverine was selected in the top 15 and the others were later draft picks.
Let's dive into where the four Michigan players ended up going in PFN's 2025 mock draft.
At No. 5, the New England Patriots select Will Johnson
This feels like an A+ fit for Johnson. Until New England can figure out its offensive woes, the Patriots will have to continue to rely on their defense. If the Patriots could add the top cornerback to their roster and build around him for the future, it would be excellent for both parties. Johnson locked down two of the top receivers last season when Michigan faced Ohio State and Washington. Johnson allowed just three catches when he covered Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze -- including an interception.
The Los Angeles Rams get a steal at No. 18 and select Mason Graham
Yeah, I don't see Mason Graham dropping this far, but if he did -- a homerun for the Rams. Graham is arguably the top-ranked interior defensive lineman in college football. The junior had a 90.0 PFF grade last season and was among the best as a sophomore who rotated with Kris Jenkins and Kenneth Grant. Graham is going to play the bulk of the snaps in 2024 for the Wolverines and will likely make an even bigger impact on the field. Graham is sneaky good at getting to the quarterback as a DT and is one of the best run-stuffers there is.
At No. 20, the Atlanta Falcons take Kenneth Grant
ESPN did not feature Kenneth Grant in the first round of its 2025 mock draft, but it's likely he is. The Falcons have gone after the offensive side of the football in recent drafts, but it's time for Atlanta to shift its focus to the defense. The Falcons need someone to clog the middle and that's exactly what big Kenneth Grant can do. An underrated athlete, Grant is right up there with Mason Graham at stuffing the run and is just as good at bringing down the quarterback. His speed will shock many people.
The fourth Wolverine to get selected was Colston Loveland at No. 24 to the Green Bay Packers
Not sure Colston Loveland drops this far, but once again, if he does -- a homerun pick for the Packers. Loveland is viewed by many as the top tight end in the country and is going to be the top target on the Michigan offense in 2024. He was already a safety blanket for J.J. McCarthy last year with guys like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson on the team. But now that McCarthy is gone, Alex Orji -- or whoever starts -- will be looking Loveland's way plenty. He is an all-around tight end who blocks well but has elite hands too.
