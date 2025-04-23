Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football transfer commits to Boston College

The former Michigan Wolverine defender has committed to Boston College after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Chris Breiler

Jason Hewlett, a former four-star prospect and part of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, has committed to Boston College. During his sophomore campaign in 2024, he appeared in nine games (including one game at linebacker). Here are some additional notes from his sophomore campaign, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:

Sophomore (2024)

• Appeared in nine games including one at linebacker; made three tackles to earn his first varsity letter
• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the offense for Fresno State
• Contributed on special teams against Fresno State (Aug. 31), Texas (Sept. 7), Michigan State (Oct. 26), Oregon (Nov. 2), at Illinois (Oct. 19), at Indiana (Nov. 9), at Ohio State (Nov. 30), against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)
• Made three tackles playing as a linebacker and also contributed on special teams against Northwestern (Nov. 23)

Even with the loss of Hewlett, Michigan remains deep at the linebacker position. The Wolverines have returning starters Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann back in the mix, along with guys like Troy Bowles (Georgia transfer), Cole Sullivan, and Jimmy Rolder.

