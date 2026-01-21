Michigan RB Who Entered Transfer Portal Reportedly Returning to Wolverines

Just over two weeks ago, Michigan running back Bryson Kuzdzal entered the NCAA transfer portal after contributing in the Wolverines' backfield for several games in the 2025 season.

However, despite the portal entry and the Wolverines adding further depth to the running back room over the past couple of weeks, it looks like Kuzdzal is set to withdraw his name and return to Ann Arbor for this senior season, according to a report from Isaiah Hole from USA Today's WolverinesWire.

BREAKING: Per source, Michigan football is expecting running back Bryson Kuzdzal to withdraw from the transfer portal, return to Ann Arbor. MORE: https://t.co/NNYtih9Pl5 — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) January 21, 2026

If Kuzdzal does indeed return to Michigan, he would be another addition to what has been a fairly successful couple of weeks of roster retention for new head coach Kyle Whittingham, as the Wolverines have already secured Zeke Berry, Jake Guarnera, Enow Etta, Jordan Young and Andrew Sprague to the 2026 roster after entering the portal.

In addition, Michigan has also maintained to hold onto others from the 2025 roster who never entered the portal, such as Bryce Underwood, Andrew Marsh, Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, Nate Marshall, Mason Curtis, among other key pieces.

Kuzdzal at Michigan

The junior from Grand Rapids, Mich. made significant contributions to the Wolverines' backfield in 2025, particularly at the tail end of the season with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall battling injuries.

On Nov. 22 against Maryland, Kuzdzal earned his first career start and turned 20 carries into 100 yards and three touchdowns, which were all career-highs for him.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A week earlier, Kuzdzal helped lead a game-winning drive at Wrigley Field for the Wolverines against Northwestern and carried the ball15 times for 53 rushing yards in the victory over the Wildcats.

When Kuzdzal joined the program in 2023, he did not see game action, but began to contribute on special teams in 2024, appearing in six games while making two tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.

Kuzdzal made his college debut on Dec. 7 of 2024 against the Texas Longhorns and also played his last game to date against Texas in Michigan's Citrus Bowl game on Dec. 31, where he rushed for 82 yards on 20 carries in the loss to the Longhorns.

Next season, Michigan's backfield will be both deep and talented with Marshall and true freshman Savion Hiter in the mix. Before losing Justice Haynes to Georgia Tech during the transfer portal window, running backs coach Tony Alford and the staff went out and received a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tatum, who was the No. 1 back in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

A return from Kuzdzal, which looks likely given the report from WolverinesWire, would only add to the depth that Michigan would be able to work with for the 2026 season.