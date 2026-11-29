According to multiple reports, Michigan edge rusher Nate Marshall is set to enter the transfer portal. Marshall was in his second season at Michigan, and his stay had ups and downs.

It started during his recruiting process. Marshall had committed to Michigan, but opted to decommit for Auburn. Ahead of Signing Day, Marshall started leaning toward the Wolverines once again. The Oak Park (IL) product ended up flipping to sign under Sherrone Moore and land in the star studded 2025 recruiting class for the Wolverines.

Marshall played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2025. He had six tackles and two QB hurries, but then Kyle Whittingham became the head coach.

Marshall's off-field issues

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan opted to hire Kyle Whittingham as the Wolverines' head coach and his saying went, "You will become us, we will not become you". During the spring, when Whittingham was talking about the edge unit, Marshall's name didn't come up often.

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Come to find out, Marshall was having some off-field issues that the coaching staff was trying to clean up.

“Nate Marshall, who had some struggles in spring, some things that I wasn’t real pleased with off the field, he’s really grown up in the last eight months,” Whittingham said. “Hopefully, he can stay on that trajectory.”

Once that cleared up, Marshall became a rotational piece for Michigan. He played in nine games this season, tallying 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. But some more issues arose toward the end of the season and Marshall was suspended indefinitely back in the middle of November. While the coaching staff wouldn't detail what he was suspended for, Marshall noted earlier on that he had issues missing class and it was something the coaching staff had worked with him on.

“I’d say the biggest thing that I had to scale back on was missing class,” Marshall said. “I was missing a lot of class earlier in the year, and that was just something I couldn’t do, especially with this new coaching staff, so I had to hone in on that. I’ve actually done great with that. I got academic all-Big Ten.

Michigan is expected to lose a lot from its roster after finishing 6-6. All eyes turn to Whittingham to see what the Wolverines decide to do with him. He believes he's the man for the job, but the majority of the fanbase, including donors, might disagree.

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