Michigan Football unveils new Jordan brand game ball for 2025 (PHOTO)
The Michigan football program unveiled the new Jordan brand FlyElite football on Tuesday to be used for the 2025 season. The Wolverines switched from Adidas to Jordan brand prior to the 2016 season and have been using a Nike football ever since. But heading into year 10 of the partnership with Jordan brand, we're finally getting our first look at the new Jordan football.
While the Jordan brand has been around since 1997, the University of Michigan made sports history by becoming the first college football program to wear the brand for its uniform. Reports suggest that Michael Jordan himself contacted former head coach Jim Harbaugh and said he wanted to make it happen.
With both the University of Michigan and Michael Jordan featuring two of the most widely recognized brands in the world, this partnership made sense. And following the awful days of the Adidas partnership that brought the infamous "bumble bee" alternates to Ann Arbor, Michigan fans welcomed the change with open arms.
