Michigan Football: ESPN shares which game will define the Wolverines' 2025 season
There wasn't too much that was pretty about Michigan's season last year -- outside of the final two games. The Wolverines had a big early win against USC at home when Kalel Mullings single-handily carried Michigan down the field for a score. But even with a win over the Trojans -- that looked much better early than it did as the season progressed -- Michigan spiraled against Washington, Illinois, Oregon, and Indiana in four out of five games. But as mentioned earlier, Michigan came alive in the final two games to make fans feel much better about the 2024 season.
Shocking wins over Ohio State and Alabama, on top of landing an elite recruiting class, have people feeling good about the Wolverines' chances in 2025. Michigan also has a favorable schedule on paper for next season. No Oregon or Penn State and the Wolverines get rival Ohio State back in the Big House.
Michigan does have a Week 2 game at Oklahoma, but according to ESPN, that's not the game that will define the Wolverines' season. It's none other than the Buckeyes.
"The Wolverines have an intriguing nonconference Week 2 tilt at Oklahoma. But Michigan's resurgence over the past four years has been defined by its dominance over rival Ohio State. The Wolverines will have an opportunity to win their fifth in a row in the series Nov. 29 at the Big House, a feat Michigan hasn't achieved since the 1920s. (The Wolverines tied the Buckeyes in 1992, buttressing four straight prior wins and another victory in 1993; a 1949 tie interrupted four- and two-game winning streaks from 1945 to 1951.) On the heels of the 2023 national championship campaign, Michigan had to retool last season under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore with several new starters on both sides of the ball. But the Wolverines salvaged the season with the shocking 13-10 upset of Ohio State in Columbus (followed by a bowl victory over Alabama). Maintaining their stranglehold in the rivalry could very well propel the Wolverines to the Big Ten title game and, potentially, the playoff in Moore's second season."
Here's Michigan's full 2025 schedule:
Week 1 - vs. New Mexico
Week 2 - @ Oklahoma
Week 3 - vs. Central Michigan
Week 4 - @ Nebraska
Week 5 - Bye
Week 6 - vs. Wisconsin
Week 7 - @ USC
Week 8 - vs. Washington
Week 9 - @ Michigan State
Week 10 - vs. Purdue
Week 11 - Bye
Week 12 - @ Northwestern
Week 13 - @ Maryland
Week 14 - vs. Ohio State
