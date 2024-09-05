Michigan Football: AD provides update on Sherrone Moore's contract
Although Sherrone Moore has officially coached his first game as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, he's still among the group of college football coaches without a contract. Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel recently sat down with Jon Jansen for an episode of 'Conqu'ring Heroes,' where he discussed the topic of Moore's contract and where things currently stand.
"We had a transition not only in football, we had a transition in basketball," Manuel said. "We're dealing with NCAA matters. We're dealing with the situation with our apparel provider and bringing on Legends as shortly as Saturday.
"These things take time, the contracts. They don't just happen overnight and there are things that have popped up, but they're being worked on."
Manuel acknowledged that Michigan is currently dealing with the ongoing investigation by the NCAA relating to the sign-stealing scandal from the 2023 season. Moore, who served a one-game suspension to open the 2023 season for alleged recruiting violations, was also mentioned in a leaked version of the NCAA NOA draft that was sent to Michigan just before the 2024 season. The draft indicated that Moore had allegedly deleted 52 text messages with Connor Stalions shortly after Stalions was implicated in the sign-stealing scandal. Although the text messages were ultimately recovered and turned over to the NCAA, there's some belief that Moore could end up facing additional penalties as a result of the NCAA investigation.
Given those uncertainties, it's not all that surprising to see that it's taking a little longer than expected to get a contract signed. But even with the delay, Manuel says that both sides are committed and that the delay hasn't been an issue.
"Sherrone knows our commitment to him, Manuel said. "We know his commitment to us and the same thing with the assistant coaches. It hasn't been something that has been an issue for me or for them, but we're working through it and we'll hopefully have them wrapped up very soon. The Memorandum of Understanding is a legal document that does bind us and bind them to it and it spells out pretty much everything that's in the contract.
"It's just a long form, has more details, more situations at hand. But listen, I'm very happy with him, very happy with our staff and look forward to having that signed and becoming a non-issue."