Michigan Football: One Wolverine on way-too-early 2025 All-America team
The Michigan football defense received a big resurgence when veteran safety Rod Moore announced a return to the team. While Moore didn't play in 2024 after sustaining a season-ending injury last spring, Moore was one of the top players on Michigan's 2023 national title team. Assuming Moore returns back to form, he could be one of the first safeties off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. And if Moore is the hard-hitting, field-roaming safety, he has a real chance to become an All-American in 2025.
On3's Ari Wasserman came out with his way-too-early All-America team for 2025 and he has Moore as a first-team All-American. Moore was the lone Wolverine on the list.
"Rod Moore, Michigan: We all remember Moore’s game-sealing interception of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord in 2023, which helped Michigan win the Big Ten championship and eventually the national title. Unfortunately for Moore, he missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury. He’s back for a fifth year and assuming he’s healthy, he’ll pick right back up from where he stopped. While out, he was named a team captain for Michigan, which goes to show you how much weight he carries in that locker room."
The Dayton (OH) prospect came to Michigan in the 2021 class and hit the field running. By his sophomore year, Moore was a starter and he has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Moore will be joined by Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman, TJ Metcalf, and Jacob Oden as safeties who have a real shot of playing in '25.
