Michigan football vs. Illinois: How to watch, game information, betting line
Michigan has won six straight against the Fighting Illini, but some of those wins came down to the wire. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2022 when Michigan kicked a field goal with nine seconds on the clock to propel it to a 19-17 victory in Ann Arbor. The maize and blue might hold a dominant 72-23-2 lead over Illinois all-time, but 2024 could be a different ball game.
It's a rarity that both Michigan and Illinois are ranked at the same time, but that's what's going to happen when the two clash on Saturday in Illinois. The No. 24 Wolverines have dropped two games in this, while the No. 22 Illini have only lost one game and that was against Penn State in State College.
Illinois will be down it starting running back against the Wolveirnes, but the Illini will likely look to move the ball through the air against the maize and blue. Michigan had a full week to get out its own way and look to fix mistakes.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday October 19 at 3:40 p.m. ET
Where: Champaign (ILL) - Memorial Stadium
TV: CBS
On the call: Brad Nesser (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -4.5 (-108)
Over/under total: 44.5 points
Moneyline: Michigan -192, Illinois +160
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football recruits, targets share what the Wolverines need to do to beat Illinois
Michigan football opponent preview: Illinois