Michigan Football vs. Indiana Week 8 Kickoff Time, TV Announced
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Michigan is coming off its bye week and is prepared to take on a Penn State team that is also reeling. The Wolverines lost two in a row before their bye, but the Nittany Lions are currently on a three-game losing streak.
The Wolverines are hoping to right the ship this weekend, and will keep Bryce Underwood as their starting quarterback, but things will only get more difficult in Week 8. That's because Michigan will host the reigning national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV designations for Week 8.
Michigan will host the Hoosiers for a Noon ET kickoff on FOX. The game will take place on Oct. 24.
Indiana in 2026
Indiana is out to a 6-0 start this season and the Hoosiers will take on Ohio State this Saturday. IU is ranked No. 5 and we will get to see a top-five showdown when the Buckeyes roll into Bloomington.
The Hoosiers just took down Nebraska in Lincoln, 20-17. But it was Nebraska that really blew the game. Matt Rhule's team dominated the entire game, but IU had two long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to Nick Marsh to come away with the win, while the Huskers' offense stalled.
Ahead of the season, this was a two-week sequence circled for Indiana. Not many people expected the Wolverines to play this poorly in back-to-back weeks, and a lot of people thought both Michigan and Indiana could be undefeated when the Hoosiers came to Ann Arbor.
Indiana could be riding high into the Big House after a big win over Ohio State, or the Hoosiers could be facing their first loss under Cignetti since the 2024 College Football Playoff loss.
Michigan needs to take care of business this week against Penn State and ride a little momentum into the game against the Hoosiers.
Michigan history against Indiana
Michigan has dominated the all-time series against Indiana, but this isn't your normal IU team. We know what the Hoosiers have done since Curt Cignetti took over the job two seasons ago. And for Michigan, the Wolverines have only played the Hoosiers once in Cignetti's two years.
That was in 2024, when Michigan had every opportunity to beat the Hoosiers in Bloomington. The Wolverines would lose to IU, 20-15. Davis Warren started the game for Michigan and passed for137 yards in the loss, and the Wolverines' offense mustered just 206 yards of total offense.
But overall, the Wolverines hold a 58-11 all-time record against Indiana. In the last 10 meetings, the Wolverines are 8-2. Aside from the 2024 loss, Michigan lost in 2020 to IU, 38-21. Michigan's last loss to Indiana in Ann Arbor was back in 1967, where the Wolverines lost 27-20.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop