While the Michigan Wolverines didn't take the field this weekend, the vast majority of the Big Ten did. Some of those games proved highly consequential for the rest of the conference, including Michigan.

Of course, not every Big Ten game has a meaningful takeaway for Michigan. For example, Ohio State's demolition of Maryland did little but provide the latest showcase for Heisman Trophy front-runner Jeremiah Smith. Likewise, little Illinois' overtime win in East Lansing didn't reveal anything new about upcoming Wolverines opponent Michigan State.

With that in mind, let's dive into the Big Ten contests that had a significant development from Michigan's perspective.

Iowa 41, Washington 24

The Iowa Hawkeyes bounced back impressively from the previous week's 17-point loss to the Buckeyes, running all over a defense that seemed to give little effort at times. The Washington Huskies couldn't corral running back Kamari Moulton, at least not with arm tackles.

Kamari Moulton takes it 56-yards to the house 🔥 @HawkeyeFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/B9BC1uLWZQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2026

The game also largely featured two backup quarterbacks. Jeremy Hecklinski, starting in place of the injured Hank Brown, seemed perfectly comfortable under center, throwing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side, Demond Williams Jr. left the contest in the first half and did not return.

What matters for Michigan: The Wolverines don't have either of these teams on their remaining schedule, but their Week 4 loss to the Hawkeyes perhaps looks ever so slightly less punishing. That doesn't erase the embarrassing way that contest ended, but Iowa could have made that outcome worse by falling apart in subsequent weeks.

Indiana 20, Nebraska 17

For the majority of this contest, the Nebraska Cornhuskers seemed poised to pull an upset on the defending national champions. They took a lead on the opening drive and didn't trail until the final seven minutes when Indiana Hoosiers wideout Nick Marsh scored the second of his long touchdown receptions.

THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!



Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/0Owzu06spV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

By that point, Nebraska had run out of gas. The team's final four possessions ended with either a punt, a turnover on downs, or a desperation series of laterals that failed to reach the end zone.

What matters for Michigan: Even though the Hoosiers emerged victorious, their defense looks highly vulnerable, especially to mobile quarterbacks. Who knows whether Bryce Underwood will remain the starter long enough to face Indiana in two weeks, but he has the physical tools to mount a similar challenge.

UCLA 17, Oregon 15

Little went right for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Dylan Raiola, making his first start in place of the concussed Dante Moore, wilted under the bright lights, tossing two interceptions and fumbling away another possession. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning benched Raiola in the fourth quarter, giving third-stringer Brock Thomas a chance to forge a comeback. It nearly worked.

Evan Stewart makes it a one-score game 👀 @oregonfootball



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/6cTEQPJDLE — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2026

Still, UCLA's defense won the day. The unit held Oregon's ground attack to just 73 combined yards and forced a total of seven turnovers.

What matters for Michigan: The Wolverines play both of these teams next month. The Bruins notching a win in Eugene speaks volumes about their efficacy under new head coach Bob Chesney, making them even more likely to arrive in Ann Arbor on Nov. 21 as favorites. Meanwhile, Saturday's game exposed the limitations of the Ducks offense without Moore. It remains uncertain when Moore, considered a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, will return. Accordingly, Michigan could catch a huge break if he remains out of the lineup when the two teams face off on Nov. 14.

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