Michigan AD Warde Manuel says no discussion of postseason ban has taken place
It's the story that seemingly never ends in Ann Arbor. Ever since news first broke that the NCAA was investigating low-level staffer Connor Stalions for an apparent sign-stealing scheme, the issue has lingered over the Michigan football program. And while many agree that the entire 'scandal' was largely overblown by those who hoped to delegitimize the Wolverines' success from 2021-23, the fact remains that the investigation continues to be a thorn in the side of the Michigan football program.
Back in August, the NCAA issued its Notice of Allegations to the University of Michigan. According to a report from ESPN, the document accused current head coach Sherrone Moore of committing a Level 2 violation, and suggested he could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. The draft also mentioned several former Michigan coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Chris Partridge, and Denard Robinson for recruiting violations.
And while Michigan reportedly acknowledged that some mistakes were made, the university strongly pushed back on any accusation that other staff members participated in - or were even aware - of Stalions' in-person scouting system.
Five months after receiving the NOA in August, the University of Michigan issued its response in January with a 137-page document, accusing the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" in many of its allegations.
Via Yahoo Sports:
In its response, Michigan believes that the notice of allegations, sent to the school in August, makes “numerous factually unsupported infractions, exaggerates aggravating factors and ignores mitigating facts,” the document says. The school requests that the NCAA apply “common sense and commitment to fairness” and treat the case not as a serious Level I infractions case but a “Level II standard case.”
During a recent interview with 247Sports, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel discussed the latest on the NCAA's investigation into the sign-stealing saga. Manuel reiterated that everything is still in process, but seemed to push back on the idea of any harsh penalties or a postseason ban.
"The process is ongoing," Manuel told 247Sports. "There's not much I can say about any of that. As it relates to where this is... it is ongoing, and we will work through the process. I have not had any conversation about postseason bans or penalties that are coming. What I can point to is that Charlie Baker, when we wont the championship, said they won it fair and square. That's something I can say that gives me some sense that they understand this was a team who won that championship fair and square. I look at that, and as we move forward, we'll see how it goes."
