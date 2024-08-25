Report: Michigan football receives NOA from NCAA on Connor Stalions sign-stealing case
According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, the NCAA has officially handed Michigan football its full Notice of Allegations. The NOA revolves around Connor Stalions and his sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA handed Michigan the NOA just a couple of days prior to Stalions' Netflix documentary which will air on Tuesday.
ESPN got its hands on an NOA draft in early August, but according to Wetzel the NCAA has changed some things from the draft that ESPN put out.
As of now, we do not know what's all in the NOA, but we will continue to update when we get more information surrounding it.
The ESPN draft said the NCAA threatened new head coach Sherrone Moore with a possible suspension for deleting a threat of 52 text messages between him and Stalions. But the violation was not a Level 1, instead it would be a Level 2, according to the draft. Which means there were nothing damning between coach Moore and Stalions.
The draft, which could be subject to change, states Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023 on the same day that media reports revealed Stalions was leading an effort to capture the playcalling signals of future opponents. The draft states that the texts were later recovered via "device imaging" and Moore "subsequently produced them to enforcement staff." Moore is accused of committing a Level 2 violation, according to the draft.
The draft ESPN got ahold of also mentioned several former Michigan coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Chris Partridge, and Denard Robinson for recruiting violations. Coach Harbaugh has been hit with a massive penalty by the NCAA for the 2020 recruiting violations -- nothing with the Stalions' case yet. But with Harbaugh likely never coming back to the college ranks, the four-year show cause doesn't mean a ton for the former Michigan head coach.
