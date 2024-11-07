Michigan Football: Wild stat that's hard to believe after nine games
The Michigan passing attack has remained one of the biggest mysteries throughout the 2024 season. The Wolverines feature several targets who seemed capable of making a big impact on fall Saturday's, but the numbers so far remain very underwhelming.
On the flip side, tight end Colston Loveland has been as good as advertised. The projected first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has been the go-to target for all of Michigan's quarterbacks in 2024, and he seemingly catches everything that comes his way. Loveland's production has been essential to Michigan's success this season, and that's even more evident when you take a closer look at the numbers.
Through nine games, Loveland has as many receptions and touchdowns as every wide receiver on Michigan's roster combined. Additionally, Loveland has more receiving yards than every other wide receiver on Michigan's roster combined.
Receptions
- Colston Loveland: 49
- All U-M receivers: 49
Receiving Yards
- Colston Loveland: 523
- All U-M wide receivers: 456
Touchdowns
- Colston Loveland: 4
- All U-M wide receivers: 4
Here's a detailed look at the individual production mentioned above:
Colston Loveland
- REC: 49
- YDS: 523
- TD: 4
Semaj Morgan
- REC: 21
- YDS: 126
- TD: 1
Tyler Morris
- REC: 12
- YDS: 134
- TD: 2
Kendrick Bell
- REC: 5
- YDS: 54
- TD: 0
Frederick Moore
- REC: 4
- YDS: 43
- TD: 0
Peyton O'Leary
- REC: 3
- YDS: 43
- TD: 1
Amorion Walker
- REC: 3
- YDS: 34
- TD: 0
CJ Charleston
- REC: 1
- YDS: 22
- TD: 0
While Loveland's production has been impressive, the lack of production elsewhere has led to Michigan having one of the worst passing offenses in the nation through nine games (No. 128 nationally out of 133 teams). It feels a little too late to expect any significant changes in that aspect for the remaining three games of the regular season, but there's no doubt that this is something that will need to be addressed by head coach Sherrone Moore in the off-season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
- Wink Martindale on Michigan's tackling: 'I don't see the missed tackles as some other people see it'