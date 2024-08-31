Michigan Football will go with traditional look for Week 1 (PHOTOS)
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines will open the 2024 college football season at the Big House with a primetime matchup against Fresno State. Just hours before the game, Michigan revealed that the Wolverines will be wearing their traditional uniforms to open the 2024 season.
Although the Wolverines have implemented various alternates over the years, there is no uniform combination in the country that can touch the traditional blue top and maize bottom in Ann Arbor. It's one of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports, and it's only fitting that we'll see it to open the season on Saturday night.
As for the game itself, Saturday's contest will mark the first-ever meeting between Michigan and Fresno State. Here's how the Michigan On SI crew thinks it will play out:
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. Donovan Edwards will have a TD run of over 60 yards
Although Edwards spent his first three seasons in Ann Arbor backing up guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, he was still able to establish himself as a homerun threat when he touched the ball...just ask the folks in Columbus. He enters the 2024 season as a feature back for the first time in his Michigan career, and the expectation is that it's going to be a very productive season for No. 7. With a renewed passion for the game and an added 14-pounds of muscle gained during the off-season, Edwards is going to make his presence felt early and often - and it starts Week 1 against Fresno State.
2. The Michigan defense won't surrender a touchdown
It's hard to believe that the Michigan defense might be even better than it was last season, but you'd be hard-pressed to find any weakness on that side of the ball. It starts up front with guys like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore. It doesn't get much easier at the second-level with Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker. With guys like Will Johnson, Makari Paige, Zeke Berry, and Jyaire Hill in the secondary, good luck trying to move the ball through the air. I get that Fresno State has some talent offensively, but I don't think the Bulldogs make it to the endzone on Saturday night.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Alex Orji and Davis Warren throw for scores
I think Michigan is serious about playing two quarterbacks in Week 1 against Fresno State. I'm not sure if it'll be a true 50/50 split, but both Alex Orji and Davis Warren will play -- I believe. Orji is more of a dual-threat quarterback and Warren is more polished as a passer. But I'm guessing we see both throw for touchdowns while the Wolverines audition for a starter in Week 2.
2. Michigan records four or more sacks
The Wolverines averaged under three sacks a game last year, but I think that number goes up in 2024. Michigan's front four is arguably better than it was last year and I think both Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore can produce 10 or more sacks each this year. With how pass-happy Fresno State is, there will be opportunities for the Michigan edge rushers -- and interior linemen -- to feast.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings combine for 3 touchdowns
Breaking in a new starting quarterback, Michigan is going to lean on its run game to help get whomever the starter is get comfortable. We’ll see a steady diet of Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings in this one, and I think the duo finds the endzone on three occasions on Saturday.
2. Michigan’s defense holds Fresno State under 250 yards
The Wolverines boasted the nation’s top defense in 2023, and this year’s unit could be just as strong, if not better. Michigan has playmakers and future NFL talent littered throughout all three levels of its defense, and they’ll make it a difficult offensive night for the Bulldogs. For reference, Fresno State averaged nearly 390 offensive yards per game last season.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
The roster may look a little different in 2024, but don't expect the style of play to change much from what you've grown used to over the last three seasons. It's still Michigan Football, and Sherrone Moore's "smash" philosophy will be in full effect on Saturday night. The Wolverines are well aware of the narrative surrounding their program heading into the new season, and I have a feeling you're going to see a team that's eager to set the record straight. The reigning national champions will be dominant on both sides of the ball.
Score Prediction: Michigan 41, Fresno State 6
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
A 21-point win may not sound dominant for the reigning national champions, but I think the Wolverines will control this game from the kick. The new-look offense may stutter at first while trotting out a new quarterback -- or quarterbacks. But the Michigan defense is back and should be just as good as last season. The Wolverines' rushing attack is also back with Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings in the backfield. Fresno State is no gimmie. The Bulldogs have won nine or more games the past two seasons and Michigan will have to be ready for their aerial attack. I think the Wolverine defense does its job for the most part and the offense looks good enough heading into next week's matchup with No. 4 Texas.
Score Prediction: Michigan 31, Fresno State 10
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
The point spread on this game has moved from Michigan (-21.5) to (-20.5) this week, and I think it’s for good reason. The Wolverines uncertainty at quarterback remains, and the fact that the competition lingered midway through game week suggests little-to-no separation between Alex Orji and Davis Warren. However, Michigan should be able to pound away and find success with its rushing attack against Fresno State. On the other side of the ball, I question how much movement the Bulldogs can get against the Wolverines’ staunch defense. Fresno State won nine games a season ago and is a solid Group of Five program, but Michigan just has too much of a talent advantage here. I’m going to take the Bulldogs to cover the spread, but I like the Wolverines comfortably in this one.
Score Prediction: Michigan 30, Fresno State 10
