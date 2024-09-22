Michigan Football: Will Johnson is the most dominant corner in college football
On Saturday, Michigan's Will Johnson reminded everyone once again why he's one of the top players in all of college football. Late in the third quarter, Johnson baited USC QB Miller Moss into making a costly mistake - one that resulted in a 42-yard pick six. It was the second pick six of the season for Johnson, and the third pick six of his career (a new record for the Michigan football program).
But perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Johnson has not given up a touchdown reception in 631 days (and counting).
Johnson, who's projected as an early first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will need to continue to perform at a high level in order for the Wolverines to remain in the championship hunt moving forward. At 3-1 on the season, Michigan still has big time matchups at Washington, home against Oregon, and then back on the road to close out the regular season against Ohio State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -