Michigan Football: 8 Wolverines invited to 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine is set to kick off on February 27th in Indianapolis, and eight Michigan Wolverines have been invited to participate in the event. Offensively, four Wolverines received an invite - including running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, tight end Colston Loveland, and offensive tackle Myles Hinton. Defensively, the four Wolverines who received an invite are defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham, edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, and cornerback Will Johnson.
Here's a closer look at each:
Donovan Edwards, RB
• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 50 games with 13 starts at running back and one as wide receiver
Kalel Mullings, RB
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)
• All-Big Ten honoree (third team, media; honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 30, 2024)
• Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
• Has appeared in 55 career games including 22 on defense and 25 at running back with three starts (one on defense)
Colston Loveland, TE
• All-American (second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2023-24; second team coaches, 2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)
• Mackey Award Finalist (2024)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games at tight end with 24 starts
Myles Hinton, OL
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2024)
• One-year letterman (2023)
• Has appeared in 23 games with 15 starts (four at right tackle, 11 at left)
Kenneth Grant, DL
• All-American (third team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts
Mason Graham, DL
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
Josaiah Stewart, EDGE
• Team Captain (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• One-year letterman (2023)
• Has appeared in 26 games off the edge with 11 starts
Will Johnson, CB
• Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
